Eguma Demands Self-belief Ahead of Wikki Tie

Technical manager of Rivers United FC, Stanley Eguma says Wikki Tourists will beat his charges unless they play with belief in this weekend’s big game in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Rivers United have only amassed seven points on their travels all season and have failed to score in their last nine games on the road.

Eguma knows his charges must produce a big performance against a powerful Wikki side who are almost peerless at home.

“I cannot predict the outcome of matches before they are played. I rather work towards getting a positive result from the game. I recall that when we got our first away win of the season against Warri Wolves no one expected it.

“I can’t predict what will happen in Bauchi. I agree that Wikki Tourists is a good side but it is possible that they can fall in Bauchi and that is what we are plotting for. We have had a week to prepare for the game and we will go to Bauchi to give a good account of ourselves because we know the importance of that game.

“We know what that game will do for our title ambitions so we are not going there for tourism. The fans should know that Rivers United will be giving her best in that game and who knows, we may be coming back with a win,” Eguma told supersport.com.

Rivers United are currently in first place on the NPFL standings with 56 points from 33 matches.