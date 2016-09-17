Diamond Bank Partners with FG on Entrepreneurship Programme

Diamond Bank has expressed support for the Federal Government’s entrepreneurship development programme tagged the ‘Aso Villa Demo Day”.

The event intended to encourage economic diversification, celebrate creativity and innovation by young Nigerians took place at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja.

Diamond Bank alongside other companies was one of the key supporters of the event which was graced by a host of eminent personalities including the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Chairman of Diamond Bank, Dr. Chris Ogbechie and the Founder of Facebook, Mr. Mark Zuckerberg.

The Vice President in his address, Prof Osinbajo said the Federal Government was discussing the possibility of a partnership with Facebook in a bid to improve the Information Communication Technology connectivity in Africa and expressed the Government’s resolve to anchor the Country’s development around energy, innovation and creativity of its young people.

Three of the 30 start-up businesses earlier shortlisted in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Abuja were eventually selected and given a cash prize of N3 million each.

Addressing the select start-ups, the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg said it was inspiring to see what Nigerian youths had been able to do with technology.

He said “This has really blown me away by the talent of the entrepreneurs and young developers in this country, particularly by the focus to build something that’s going to make a difference and bring change. This is not going to be better for Nigeria and Africa alone, but the whole world. I am blown away by what you are doing. I believe in you. I’m looking forward to seeing what you do”.

The Presidency created the platform of the “Aso Villa Demo Day” in order to boost technology and encourage innovative ideas and had previously selected the top 30 Nigerians among the hundreds that pitched at three different events in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt in June.

The events were held in Lagos – June 23rd, Abuja – June 25, and Port-Harcourt – June 29. The 30 selected Nigerians were finally hosted at the Presidency, Aso Rock at the weekend, where three emerged finalists.

During the pitch events, participating Nigerian youths presented their ideas and solutions for technology, agriculture, communications, power, fashion and entertainment which revealed their talents, skills and critical thinking.

Each of the winners— Tracology, a patented smart payment systems for utility companies; RecyclePoints, a waste recycling and social benefit venture for sustainable development, and Shuttlers, a multi-staff bus service to assist commuters resolve daily challenges around big cities, got N3 million grant to develop their ideas.

Diamond Bank and the other companies which supported the event had their staff and colourful stands at the event to welcome the guests present at the occasion.