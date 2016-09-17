Clergy Urges Buhari to Reintroduce History in Secondary Schools

John Iwori

A clergy, His Grace, Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa has enjoined President Mohammadu Buhari to kick the process of reintroducing the study of History as a subject in post primary institutions across the country.

Avwomakpa who is Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South-south Zone and President of Niger Delta Bishops Forum said the way and manner youths were losing grip of History as a very vital part of any nation and her people was alarming and needed to be tackled headlong.

The cleric called on Buhari, to direct the Federal Ministry of Education to take a critical look at the curriculum of secondary education with a view to introducing History into secondary and tertiary institutions.

He argued that if on the other hand, the Buhari’s administration that has come with its change mantra could not use its political will to introduce History into our school curriculum, then the government should stop marking Nigerian Army Remembrance Day celebration as we as all the historical events in our nation’s history/national calendar.

The clergy who is also the President, Christ Missionaries Crusaders International worldwide wondered why the nation named some institutions, streets and buildings as well used the faces of some prominent Nigerians who in time past contributed immensely to our fatherland in the nation’s currency yet nothing is done to document for posterity, written records that generations yet unborn can fall back on.

He also wondered why History teachers were going into extinction in Nigeria while the rest of the world was teaching school children history of their country and leaders.

According to Avwomakpa, denying the young generation any written records of past events is to allow others who keep such records to write it, and to allow another person or country to write one history. This portends a very dangerous trend, the cleric warned.

Describing Nigeria as the first country to remove History from its school curriculum, he argued that a time will come when historians from Ghana, Benin Republic, South Africa, United Kingdom and so on will be the people writing Nigeria’s history.

Avwomakpa who stated this while addressing journalists also congratulated the people of Delta State on the recent 25 years anniversary on the creation of the state, even as he enjoined them to work for the peace of the state. He however called on soldiers of Christ as well as all believers to continue to pray for Nigeria and her leaders.

According to him, if people who are faithful and righteous stand in the gap to pray for Nigeria, the country will rise again but if those who should stand in the gap fold their hands in lamentation, worse things will happen.

The CAN South-south leader therefore called on Christian faithful to continue to pray in their various churches for peace, prosperity and unity to abide in the land while urging Buhari to address the school curriculum problem as it affects history as well as other educational issues and human inflicted problems in the land.