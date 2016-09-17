Aisha Odey: Some Artistes Actually Act Rude

Beautiful and energetic, Aisha Odey sees her skin as her sex appeal. She is well-known as African White Chic and has been a major player in the industry since 2010. She has worked with YQ, Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Sugarboy, Henry Knight, Bukky Wright, Ojayy Wright, Reminisce, and a lot more. She is also a PR consultant and artiste manager. In this chat with Tosin Clegg, she talks about her career

When did you begin your career?

It started six years ago; you know it was like a joke. I never saw myself in the music industry doing what I do now, but I’ve enjoyed it so far.

Who have you worked with so far?

Let’s say I have worked for a couple of brands and worked with them as well; you know there are two different things. I handle artiste bookings and also handle their promotions. So, that’s where the working with and working for come to play. I’ll mention a few that I have been involved with, one way or another: YQ, Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Sugarboy, Henry Knight, Bukky Wright, Ojayy Wright, Reminisce, Moblow, Vector, Boj, Francis Odega and more. I’m currently Minjin’s manager.

What have been your challenges?

The challenges have been crazy so far, you know, especially when some artistes try to prove tough, and some actually act rude, and because I have to be professional, I have to swallow my pride and smile through. But, I’ve enjoyed every bit of the ups and downs, because that’s what makes me better in my field and I don’t see it as challenges, rather I see it as an avenue to better my craft and learn new techniques, because no job is easy.