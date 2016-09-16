Red Bulb Sets to Hold 2nd Edition of Miss Coral Pageant

Red Bulb events, organisers of Miss Coral Pageant, is set to launch her 2016 edition themed ‘Feast of the Royals’, which celebrates culture, brings to light the beautiful blend between the modern youth and African tradition, while also celebrating beauty of all kinds. Thus, its core idea is to allow each contestant enhance the inner and outer beauty of the Nigerian woman, while they gain self-confidence and passion.

This pageant is open to young Nigerian females between the ages of 18-27, in search for the next regal ambassador who has charisma, fun and trend. The winner will take part in the South Africa Fashion Week, join a top modeling agency in South Africa, a year shoe supply, 32inch flat screen TV, grooming with The Modeling Academy (TMA), a sleek makeup pack and other consolation prizes.

The 1st runner up takes a laptop, a year shoe supply, sleek makeup pack and other consolation prizes while the 2nd runner up takes home a refrigerator, sleek pack and consolation prizes. To participate pay interested persons are to pay entry fee of N3,000 to a designated bank account and then log onto www.misscoralpageant.com to fill the entry form. Payment Tellers, organisers says will serve as audition pass. Auditions starts in October. Red Bulb Events has a unique approach to the event management industry. “We are not just party planners. We are strategic event management partners. We understand that a properly executed event can be leveraged to support an organisation’s strategic vision, incorporated into a company’s marketing plan, or used to build networks and client loyalty”, the organisers said.