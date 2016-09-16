NUJ to Honour Orji with Equity Hero Award

For upholding the tenet of Abia Charter of Equity, thus engendered lasting unity, in Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji representing Abia Central at the National Assembly, would be honoured with award of Equity Hero by the Nigeria Union of Journalists –Correspondents Chapel-Abia State.

In a letter signed by the union Chairman Planning Committee, Mr. Sam ObinnaIbe, NUJ said the award became necessary following Orji’s insistence that Abia Charter of Equity must take precedent over personal gains towards the build up to the 2015 gubernatorial election in the face of pressure and contrived crisis even when that decision could have cost him his life.

According to NUJ, the award which will take place on Friday, September 30, 2016 atAguiyiIronsi Conference Centre, Umuahia by 12 noon is also in recognition of the unprecedented achievements of Senator Orji while he held sway as Abia State Governor adding that the world over, only unique leaders leave positive legacies for which they are remembered.

“You are one of such leaders. While you held sway as the helmsman of Abia, you left positive, life-impacting achievements with regard to your programmes, policies and projects. Many buildings, roads and empowerment programmes stand to your credit till today.

“But what we may term as your greatest achievements is the enthronement of Equity in the Abia political system. For sure, this equity is espoused in the Abia Charter of Equity, a revered document produced by the founding fathers of Abia to give every section a genuine sense of belonging.

“However, every leader hitherto paid lip service to the document. Even the House of Assembly has not mustered the will to make it a law but by your sheer strong will, political sagacity and far-sightedness, fair-mindedness and craves for fairness, moved, against all odds, to ensure the implementation of the much mouthed Abia Charter of Equity by your insistence that power should rotate to the Abia South senatorial zone.

“You believed in it, convinced your party to go with you and actualised it as the governorship ticket was zoned to Abia South and a governor of Ukwa/Ngwa extraction eventually emerged; the first time ever in history.

“With benefit of hindsight, Abians have seen that the protracted legal battles which have trailed the Abia governorship election, but for your unrelenting effort, Abia South would have unjustly and brazenly denied the governorship slot.

“How many lions would a hunter kill before he is hailed as a hero? Equity makes for peace which facilitates development and brings about unity, engenders love and fosters patriotism. All these you have bequeathed to Abia.

“For being resolute and genuine in your belief and conviction that power should rotate among the three senatorial zones and realising it, you will forever remain our Hero of Equity in Abia.”