Next Governor of Edo will Come from Our Political Family, Says Igbinedion

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, has reiterated his earlier comments that the next governor of the state will come from his political family.

Igbinedion, who spoke last weekend during the celebration of his father’s birthday, said the margin of victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have been higher if the Edo election had held on September 10.

The former governor who spoke for the first time since the commencement of governorship campaign election in the state, urged people of the state to vote for development which he said the PDP laid since 1999.

According to him, INEC can postpone the election but they cannot cancel it. I can assure you the result will remain the same.

“I made it clear before that the next governor will come from our political family. That has been my prayer. Come September 28, the margin of victory will be higher than if the election had held on September 10.

“Edo people should vote wisely. Be rest assured that the insults that have taken place since 2008 will stop. The brutalisation of our psyche, and our women will stop. Unemployment of our youths will be a thing of the past.

“Lack of focus on education and sports sectors will be a thing of the past. We are bringing in a PDP government that can represent the people, build human development and industries.”

