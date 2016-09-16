NECO Releases SSCE Results

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Examination Council NECO on Friday released the results of the Senior School Certificate Examination it conducted in and outside the country between June and July this year.

It showed a remarkable improvement in the performance of candidates that sat for the examination.

The new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Professor Charles Uwake, who released the result for the first time in Minna, Niger state, said of the 1,022,474 candidates that sat for the examination, 905,011 recorded credit and above in five subjects.

He also said that not less than 857,699 candidates had credit and above in English language and 812,846 candidates recorded the same performance in General Mathematics.

The general performance of the candidates in the examination this year, according to the Registrar, was 1% better than that of last year when 87.51% of the candidates passed as against the 88.51% this year.

Nineteen overseas students sat for the examination this year with 15 of them recording credit and above in 5 subjects and above.

An analysis of the result across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT indicated that Ekiti state topped all others with 96.485 of its candidates that sat for the examination coming out victorious while Edo state was second with 96.31% while Abias and Kogi were joint third.

Uwakwe disclosed that 43,905 cases of malpractices were recorded during the examination in which 194 schools were involved adding that 14 schools had been de registered as a result of the cheating by some of the candidates that sat for the examination.

He attributed the improved performance on the part of candidates to seriousness by the students, adding that parents were now more interested in the studies of their wards.