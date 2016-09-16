Fortune Day School Graduates Pupils

Godbless Eduviere

Fortune Day Nursery and Primary School, a private school located in Erede Community in Onisiwo Island, recently organised a graduation party for pupils who graduated to a new academic session.

The event was funfair moment for the kids as there were interesting activities such as quiz competition, drama, poems recitations, and talent showcasing-singing, and dancing among others after which they were offered gift packs each with their promotion certificates by the Head Mistress of the school.

An eight-year-old Nursery 2 pupil of the school, Ode Friday, said, “I am very happy and my parents are also happy because I’m promoted to primary one.” On her part, Mrs. Elizabeth Ode who accompanied her son to the event expressed her excitement, saying, “I am so happy because my son is being promoted to primary one. Many have the dream to be here and some are not alive to witness it but I thank God that I am alive to celebrate this very moment with my son.” She advised parents whose kids have not been enrolled in school to do so, also urging that kids should also be given time to study after school so that they can become leaders of tomorrow.

Promoted to primary two, 6 years Miracle Dede said, “I am glad because I’m wearing the graduation gown and also because I am also being promoted.” Her mother, Mrs. Patience Dede expressed appreciations, thanking God for the life of the Head Mistress and also the teachers, while she also prayed that God should continue to give them wisdom to lead the children to a greater future. Another parent, Margaret Bassey disclosed that she has four kids in the school, adding that she felt great that her kids were growing academically. She said however that the challenges have been paying their fees and transportation, in this current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Head Mistress of Fortune Day Nursery and Primary School, Mrs. Esther Okosoda in her remark wished children and their parents success, urging parents whose kids have not been enrolled into school or were not present due to certain reasons, to put more efforts because children, according to her, are the future and education is very important to them. Okosoda noted further that government should assist the Island in the area of infrastructural development as well as better boats for transportation.