Court to Deliver Judgment in Suit Challenging Appointment of Comptroller of Customs Today

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed September 16 to deliver judgment in a suit challenging appointment of Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The suit which was instituted by a rights activist, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, in November 2015, was argued before Justice Sule Hassan.

Adegboruwa seeks the interpretation of the court as to whether the president can appoint anyone as comptroller-general of customs without complying with section 3 of the Official Gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria made on March 25, 2002.

He argued that the said gazette stipulated that only those within the rank of Deputy Comptroller General of Customs can be elevated as substantive comptroller general.

Adegboruwa then asked the court to nullify the appointment.

In response to the case, the NCS filed a preliminary objection dated April 29, 2016, challenging the locus standi (legal right) of the applicant to file and maintain the suit.

The customs service contended further that Adegboruwa’s suit was a mere academic exercise raising hypothetical questions that the court must not entertain.

It will be recalled that the court heard arguments from counsels to the parties on June 15, and adjourned for judgment.

The judgment is now slated to be delivered today.