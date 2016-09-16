Chocolate City, Arewa24 Team Up to Highlight Northern Nigerian Artistes

The Chocolate City Group, the largest music, media and entertainment brand in Africa and AREWA24, the 24/7 all-Hausa language entertainment and lifestyle television channel serving Northern Nigeria, has announced the television debut of a collaborative “Artiste Showcase Series.” The Artiste Showcase is a new series of highly stylised vignettes featuring some of the most talented and popular artistes from Northern Nigeria.

Each of the short vignettes follows the musical journey of one of the Chocolate City artistes from childhood to their current status, and shines a spotlight on the inspiration they have drawn from their home cultures and communities across the region. The artistes participating in this initial Chocolate City-AREWA24 Showcase include Ruby Gyang, Jesse Jagz, Loose Kaynon, DJ Lambo and Chopstix.Chocolate City Group’s co-founder and CEO, AuduMaikori, said of the collaboration, “we are excited and proud to work with AREWA24 in highlighting the tremendous contributions that our Northern artistes are making to the Nigerian and African music scene and look forward to Northern Nigerian audiences getting to know not only the music, but also the personal side of our artistes.”Bob Reid, AREWA24’s Head of Programming and Production added, “these Artiste Showcase vignettes will give our viewers a deeper appreciation for how influential the Hausa culture has been in shaping the talents of artistes whose music has broad appeal beyond Northern Nigeria.

We are delighted to tap into the wealth of Chocolate City Group’s amazing talent and believe our audiences will be pleasantly surprised to learn some new things about the artistes, as well as to share the endless joy of their music.”The Chocolate City Group and AREWA24 plan to expand their collaboration into new music programming formats designed to showcase Northern Nigerian artistes and reflect pride in Nigerian arts and culture. As part of the ongoing collaboration, each Chocolate City artistes in the Showcase Series is also featured in an episode of AREWA24’s popular H Hip Hop, hosted by Nomiis Gee.