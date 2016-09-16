Buhari for UN Meeting in US, to Shop for Investors

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will participate in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 19-23, 2016, in New York, United States.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the president would shop for investors to invest in Nigeria’s critical sectors.

Adesina said Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s statement at the opening of the General Debate of the Assembly, on the theme: The Sustainable Development Goals: a Universal Push to Transform our World.”

He said the president would also attend a high-level summit, hosted by the UN, on “Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants’’.

The summit, which is the first of its kind organised by the General Assembly at the Heads of State and Government level, is expected to come up with a blueprint for a better international response to enhance protection of migrants and refugees.

Adesia said while in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders, Buhari would attend a series of meetings as well as side events, which are of significant interest to Nigeria.

According to him, Buhari will deliver a keynote address on ‘Taking Climate Action Towards Sustainable Development in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin.’

The statement reads: “Leaders of member countries of the Lake Chad Basin will attend this important side event organised by the Nigerian government to highlight the urgent need to mobilise international response to the distressing situation in the Lake Chad Basin, where over nine million people need humanitarian assistance.”