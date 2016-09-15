Tambuwal: States Deserve More Allocations than FG

The revenue allocation formula should be restructured to ensure the federating units get more allocations than the centre, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has advocated.

“There’s urgent need to review the allocation formula in the country because doing so will strengthen the Nigerian federation and help to shed off some of the excess powers the federal government currently has,” the governor said in Sokoto yesterday when hosted various groups who paid him a Sallah homage.

The groups included the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Association of Resident Communities, Sokoto Women Association and a coalition of non-governmental organisations, among others.

Tambuwal added that the states and local government areas deserve more allocation because they shoulder overwhelming responsibilities of the citizens of the country.

According to him, states and the local governments are the closest tiers of government to the people, but they are getting less than the federal government’s allocation from the federation account.

“The ugly trend should be reversed in favour of the federating units, to enable them meet the overwhelming demands of the people at grassroots level,’’ the governor added.

Tambuwal disagreed with those advocating the “geographical” restructuring of Nigeria, saying with good governance in place, all Nigerians will be made to have a sense of belonging.

On Nigeria’s unity, Tambuwal said: “We believe in the unity of the country and the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable. Dialogue is also the most potent tool to resolve all problems, anywhere and at anytime.

“There are really challenges in Nigeria, and it is not peculiar to the nation, and these challenges are surmountable,’’ he said.

Speaking to the members of the resident communities, Tambuwal described them as equal partners in running the affairs of the state.

He also promised that his administration would not discriminate against anybody, irrespective of his tribe or religion.

Tambuwal also challenged NGOs and various groups to offer constructive criticisms to the government.

The President of the chambers of commerce, Alhaji Kabiru Tafida, as well as the chairman of the association of resident communities, Mr. Augustine Onumba, all hailed Tambuwal for his ‘’steadfastness’’ in governance.