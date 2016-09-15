Oshiomhole Has Lost the Confidence of Edo People, Says Wike

PDP plots mayhem in Edo, says Ogie

Davidson Iriekpen

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has berated Governor Adams Oshiomhole, over his penchant for lies and inconsistencies, because he is in a panic mood over the rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his state.

Wike stated that it was completely untrue that he and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, mobilised militants to Edo State.

The governor further denied the false allegation by Oshiomhole that he sent N2billion to the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate.

Speaking when he granted audience to state the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said it was shocking that at his age, Oshiomhole still believes in drama and lies.

IPAC comprises of all registered political parties. Only the APC was absent at the solidarity visit by the registered political parties to Wike.

The governor said he was shocked by Oshiomhole’s allegation because on the day of the campaign, he met with the outgoing governor alongside other APC governors at the Benin airport where they all embraced.

“Oshiomhole even cornered me and said ‘don’t mind these people, they don’t know that we meet and talk,”’ he said.

He added: “If Oshiomhole has lost the confidence of his people, he should not blame me. He brought the president and 10 APC governors and he was not satisfied. Only because two PDP governors visited Edo State, Oshiomhole is panicking.

“Oshiomhole at his age should stop dramatising and telling lies. What will his children say when they see him behave like that.”

Wike added: “If you cannot win election, you cannot win election no matter the number of security reports that you write.

“Oshiomhole doesn’t know when to stop lying. Why do you think that you will continue to deceive the people. This was the same man who praised former President Goodluck Jonathan for promoting free and fair election, one man, one vote which saw him wining a second term. Today in his notorious inconsistency, anywhere Oshiomhole goes, he insults the former president. When President Buhari leaves office, Oshiomole will do the same to him. What ever he is doing now, is to deceive him. He knows how to deceive people a lot.”

He noted that he was in Edo State to campaign for the PDP the same way Oshiomhole stormed Rivers State in 2015 to campaign for the then APC governorship candidate in the state.

The governor explained: “What I told Edo people that has set Oshiomhole in panic mood is that they should not trust INEC or the security agencies because they will never be neutral. I still repeat that the Edo people must remain vigilant so that they their votes will count.”

Wike charged Nigerians to disregard Oshiomhole’s lies as he is no longer pro-people.

He said: “The comrade in Oshiomhole has died long ago. There is no comrade in him. From khaki, he is now wearing expensive imported safari suits.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State PDP governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has urged the people of the state to remain focus and refuse to be provoked by the tricks and devious plans of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), advising the electorate to remain resolute in their determination to kick out the APC from the state in the coming election.

The Media Unit of Ize-Iyamu campaign organisation stated this wednesday while reacting to a statement credited to the Director-General of the Godwin Obaseki Campaign Organisation, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, who accused PDP of planning to create tension and possible mayhem in the state ahead of the September 28, 2016, governorship election.

Describing the APC governorship campaign organisation as a consistent liar, Ize-Iyamu campaign organisation said its candidate would not be distracted by the ‘’senseless alarm,’’ of Obaseki campaign organisation, saying the organisation had succeeded in revealing its evil plot against the people of Edo State.

‘’We are used to APC’s ungodly strategy; when their leaders are plotting evil against the people they will be the first to raise the alarm against themselves. The people are now used to their tactics; unfortunately, it is too late for them, and the people will punish them in the coming election,’’ Ize-Iyamu campaign organisation stated.

‘’As Head of Economic Team of Edo State Government for over seven and a half years, Godwin Obaseki was seen as the brainbox of Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole-led government. The governor himself had admitted that many times. When the government was sworn in nearly eight years ago, the hope of the average Edo people was justifiably raised to the zenith.

‘’As former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), many had believed that one of their own—-Oshiomhole, who knows exactly how things should work, had been thrown up by providence as governor. But, today, those high hopes have far dimmed as depression and hunger have been the lot of many Edo people.

‘’The local debt profile of Edo State under Oshiomhole-led APC government, has galloped from N4billion in 2007 to over N700billion in 2016, plus $242million foreign debt.

‘’Insiders in the government had said that the road and school rehabilitation, which would have been to the credit of the Oshiomhole administration, had been turned to channels for looting the state blind. For example, they said the Airport Road, a non-coastal road, was constructed at N1.5billion per kilometer – a road without a single bridge.’’

The Ize-Iyamu campaign organisation added that Edo State’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) had been turned into a cesspool of fraud and corruption where mere rehabilitation of a classroom block costs as much as N500 million; while local government councils and pensioners are currently being owed 12 to 18 months salaries.

Ogie, had raised the alarm over sinister plans by the PDP to create tension and possible mayhem in the state ahead of the September 28, 2016, governorship election.

According to him, “We have information on the plot by the PDP to acquire rickety vehicles in different parts of the state, brand them with PDP logo and posters and thereafter set them ablaze. They will then claim that supporters of the APC were mobilised to attack them.

“The purpose of this evil plan is to portray the APC as a party which abhors opposition views and brand its supporters as violent, thereby causing public disaffection against the party and its candidate.

“We wish to inform the good people of Edo State that the APC has no plan to attack, vandalise or set ablaze any campaign vehicle of the opposition PDP because the APC is a peace-loving party.

“On the contrary, the PDP has a long history of attacking the opposition. We recall how the campaign train of the APC was attacked in Jattu and some vehicles were vandalised and some APC supporters injured and this was done under the direct supervision of the PDP candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“We also note how some thugs were deployed by the PDP to vandalise the campaign billboards and banners of the APC candidate, Godwin Obaseki in several parts of the state.”

According to him, “The APC will only engage the PDP and its candidate on the basis of ideas and present our scorecard to the electorate on what we have done in almost eight years and what they did not do in 10 years.

“The PDP has devised this devious plot only because they have seen the handwriting on the wall that their journey is heading for imminent doom.

“We wish to alert the security agencies of this latest plot by the PDP and ask that this is nipped in the bud as the PDP plans to use this as an excuse to attack APC supporters across the state.

“We urge APC supporters across the state to remain vigilant but non-violent and hand over anybody caught in this latest plot to the security agencies for prosecution.”