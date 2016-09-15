More Knocks, Criticisms Trail Buhari’s Proposed Emergency Economic Bill

By Okon Bassey

More criticisms have continued to trail the Emergency Economic

Stabilization Bill, 2016, proposed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari,

with the latest coming from a political pressure group in Akwa Ibom

State, the Akwa Ibom Vanguard.

At a press briefing in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, on Thursday, the

spokesperson for the group, Senator Anietie Okon, warned that such

bill, if passed by the National Assembly, will amount to a flagrant

disregard of the supremacy of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution (as

amended).

Urging the National Assembly to ignore the bill, Senator Okon argued

that the proposed bill will amount to a coup d’etat against the

Federating Units and the constitutional provisions that protect them.

“Suspension of any part of the 1999 constitution to give room for the

so called emergency powers will be tantamount to relapsing into a

dictatorship, tyranny and avoidable invitation to anarchy.

“Such suspension is reminiscent of an era when the military abdicated

their primary responsibilities and turned equipment and personnel to

wage war against constituted authorities by suspending the

Constitution.

“It is obvious that the elements of the present leadership, including

the President, live in a time warp,” he stated.

Okon said a careful analysis of events in the country show that

President Buhari’s administration is steadily and dangerously

promoting presidential parochialism, primodialism and lawlessness by

seeking sweeping emergency powers using the economy as a guise.

Regretting, he said: “It is appalling that this is happening in a

supposedly democratic administration in which the Vice President is a

Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria who is expected to

advise the President on issues of law and the Constitution properly”.