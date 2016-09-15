Arik Resumes Operations

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Arik Air, wednesday announced that it resumed flight by 11a.m. and operated 85 flights both on the local, West Coast and Lagos-London service.

THISDAY learnt that it operated three flights to Accra, Ghana yesterday and according to the airline, it would operate 120 flights from thursday.

“Members of the public and our esteemed customers are advised to discountenance the disparaging allegations, unsubstantiated and uninformed claims about the airline’s inability to meet its financial obligations to aviation fuel marketers and a purported withdrawal of insurance services to Arik Air by its insurers,” spokesman of the airline, Adebanji Ola said.

Ola said while the current scarcity of aviation fuel has impacted on the operations of airlines in the country, Arik Air “is in good standing with its fuel suppliers and has been meeting its obligations to them and to our insurers.”

“Arik Air regrets the unfortunate inconvenience caused to its customers and reassures our customers of expedient rebooking of any affected flights,” Ola said.