Delta Schools Resume as Govt, NUT Resolve Labour Issues

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Following the amicable resolution of labour-related issues between the Delta State Government and the chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) public primary and secondary schools in the state officially resumed for the new academic session on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the first term of the 2016/2017 year.

Although THISDAY observed that most public schools in Asaba metropolis were almost empty on the official opening day as some parents simply said they had set their minds on Monday, September 19, which was rumoured to be the new resumption date.

The state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education had in a statement at the end of a consultative meeting on Tuesday with top government officials led by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the NUT, directed teachers and pupils to be in their respective schools as classes would commence with the opening.

However, the state NUT Chairman, Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe, noted that the union presented an eleven-point demand boardering on teachers’ promotions and allowances as well as outstanding salaries of primary school teachers in some local government areas.

Jemirieyigbe nevertheless said that the Okowa administration “hasdemonstrated unequaled sincerity in addressing the demands and welfare of teachers as well as timely implementation of every agreement reached”.

He disclosed that the union in a communiqué issued at the end of the consultative meeting with the state government led by the commissioner, Ebie, agreed to suspend the strike action earlier called on Friday, September 9, 2016.

The NUT chairman, therefore, urged the teachers to resume at their various schools without fail yesterday (Wednesday) September 14, 2016.