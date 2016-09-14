Buhari Rejoices With Veteran Journalist, Barret, at 75

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday joined the media and the literary world in wishing Jamaican-born veteran journalist, Carlton Lindsay Barret, a happy birthday as he turns 75 years on September 15, 2016.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, rejoiced with the poet, novelist, academic and versatile journalist, who has lived and worked in Nigeria for 50 years, since 1966.

The statement reads: “As he turns 75 years, the president commends Barret for his love for Nigeria, which inspired his relocation from the Caribbean to settle in the country, raise a family and also take up citizenship in the 80’s.

“Buhari believes the thematic thrusts of Barret’s writings on Africa, Africans in Diaspora and Afro-Americans have contributed significantly to global discourse on the history and identity of the black race, and the renewed interest in the future of Africa and

people of African descent.”

The president prayed that the Almighty God would grant Barret longer life, good health and strength to keep projecting his ideas.