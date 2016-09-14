Buhari Rejoices With Veteran Journalist, Barret, at 75

2
1077
Muhammadu Buhari

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday joined the media and the literary world in wishing Jamaican-born veteran journalist, Carlton Lindsay Barret, a happy birthday as he turns 75 years on September 15, 2016.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, rejoiced  with the poet, novelist, academic and versatile journalist, who has lived and worked in Nigeria for 50 years, since 1966.

The statement reads: “As he turns 75 years, the president commends Barret for his love for Nigeria, which inspired his relocation from the Caribbean to settle in the country, raise a family and also take up citizenship in the 80’s.

“Buhari believes the thematic thrusts of Barret’s writings on Africa, Africans in Diaspora and Afro-Americans have  contributed significantly to global discourse on the history and identity of the black race, and the renewed interest in the future of Africa and
people of African descent.”

The president prayed that the Almighty God would grant Barret longer life, good health and strength to keep projecting his ideas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Dán-gote fáctóry

    BUY
    (Dángótè3Xcément)direct from the factory for a promo price of,
    1500# per bag and 300# to deliver per bag.
    order a minimum of 100bags,
    trailer load of 600bags
    trailer load of 900bags.
    cóntact the salés managér Mr Olákunle on 08106638492 OR Assistant Salé manager Mrs Stellä On 08132066217 for Booking now…

  • aerekosima

    Happy birthday to my friends, Boma and Igonibo Lindsey Barrett’s’ dad.