Buhari Bereft of Ideas, Say Plateau PDP Chieftains

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Nde Alexander Molwus and Hon. George Daika, on Wednesday took on President Mohammadu Buhari over his recent claim that he inherited no infrastructural and other projects from the 16 years of the PDP leadership of the country, saying it was time Buhari admitted that he has no idea on how to run the country.

In a chat with pressmen in Jos, Molwus said: “It is most uncharitable for Buhari to make such claim. And it appears whenever the President speaks, he does not rely on truth or verifiable information in the public domain”.

According to Molwus, “how would any person agree that in sixteen years, there was no one or single positive thing that happened to enrich the profile of legacies in this country? Why is he limiting the socio-economic stagnation to the past 16 years and overlooking his coup constituency that took over from him in 1985?”

Molwus said it was regrettable that a whole President will lie to the nation and misinform the citizenry, “even when he has not been able to come up with any intervention programme as workable and effective as the SURE-P programme which he inherited from the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

“Besides, Buhari is talking of bumper agricultural harvest this year because of the brilliant turnaround articulated and implemented in that subsector by the Goodluck Jonathan administration, and he has been commissioning projects in other sub-sectors such as railway transportation which were neither conceived nor initiated by his administration. So, what is Buhari really talking about?”

Molwus advised Buhari not to “continue to bore the citizenry already disgusted with his dismal performance by attempting to hold past administrations responsible for his ineptitude, but should rise to the task of his office by exhibiting some pragmatism in governance such as arresting the outbreak of Kwashokor epidemic in the North East region

caused by the fraudulent diversion of relief materials by a corrupt APC leadership”.