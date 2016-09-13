Without Sacrifice We will Never See Nigeria of Our Dreams, Say Jonathan, Others

Our correspondents

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has advised Nigerians to put the love of the country above personal interests.

According to him, this would make the “Nigeria of our dreams possible.”

In his goodwill message to Muslim faithful, Jonathan cited the example of Ibrahim who was willing to sacrifice his son.

“Let us imbibe Ibrahim’s ideals and put Nigeria first in all we do. I salute the Muslim Ummah this Salah. Happy Eid-el-Kabir,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

The past president said: “Without self-sacrifice, we will never see the Nigeria of our dreams and will always think ‘what about me’ instead of ‘what about Nigeria’.

“On Eid-el-Kabir, we honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son. This must teach us that we must all sacrifice for Nigeria’s greatness.”

Amosun Preaches Love

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has again admonished Nigerians to love one another and continue to support government at all levels.

Amosun, while addressing Muslim faithful after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayer at Lantoro praying ground, Abeokuta, urged the people not to relent in their prayers for Nigeria.

He assured residents of the state of his government’s determination to continue to execute its mission to rebuild the state, and also expressed optimism that Nigerians would soon begin to enjoy the dividends of democracy from the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Meanwhile, Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu, in his message, explained that the slaughtering of rams to mark the Salah is a symbolic representation of man’s obedience and total submission to the Almighty Allah.

Orunsolu added that Allah did not impose it on anyone who does not have the wherewithal and that the whole essence is to give to those who do not have.

Pray for Peaceful Poll, Oshiomhole Appeals to Muslims

Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State has urged Muslims in the state to pray for a peaceful and successful governorship election on September 28.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Peter Okhiria, Oshiomhole said: “I rejoice with my Muslim brothers and sisters on the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir, a major religious festival, with a profound spiritual essence.

“Even as we rejoice and thank the Almighty God for finding us worthy to be part of this year’s celebration, the essence and significant message which Eid-el-Kabir portrays must not be lost on the faithful.

“I urge the faithful to use the opportunity to deepen their faith in God as we have learnt from His beloved Prophet Ibrahim which is an abundant reward for fidelity to God’s injunctions.

“The nation’s economy is going through turbulence at the moment, but with God on our side and with the prayer of the faithful for our nation and for our President, Muhammadu Buhari, who is totally committed to making a positive difference in the life of the nation, we will soon get out of the woods and deliver the real change we promised the nation.”

Masari Urges Nigerians to Have Faith, Be Prayerful

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has called on Nigerians to have faith in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, promising that the president will not disappoint, even as he urged for continuous prayers for God to deliver the country from the grip of the travails bedevilled it.

The governor made the remarks shortly after the congregation Eid-el-Kabir prayer in Katsina yesterday, asserting that there is no challenge that committed leadership and prayers cannot overcome.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Malam Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, stated that Masari promised that in President Muhammadu Buhari the country had the right leader who has the commitment, determination and selflessness to get it out of the economic dire straits it is navigating.

He said he had no doubt in the capacity and ability of President Buhari to lead Nigeria back onto the path of prosperity since he has the commitment and sincerity of purpose required to succeed.

The governor therefore called on Nigerians at home and abroad, especially those currently on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to pray for the nation and its leaders, believing that a combination of commitment from the leadership and prayers from the people will see Nigeria successfully through the recession and security challenges buffeting all but few of the economies around the world.

Masari also called on Nigerians to learn from the lessons of the Eid-el-Kabir and live in unity and peace with one another, saying that both Islam and Christianity are religions of and do preach peace.

Ajimobi: Leaders, Citizens Must Sacrifice for Nigeria’s Progress

The Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has enjoined the country’s leaders and the people to be prepared to make sacrifices for its development in the spirit of collective responsibility to bail the country out of the pervading trying times.

The governor gave the advice in an interview with journalists shortly after participating in the Eid-el Kabir prayers at Agodi prayer ground, Ibadan, in company of some members of the state executive council as well as the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dauda Makanjuola, and other Islamic faithful.

He called on citizens of the country and by extension, the people of the state to perform their civic responsibilities and play the role expected of them for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the essence of the Sallah celebration, the governor admonished the people and those in position of authority to ensure that they fulfilled every promise they made, which he said was in line with the teachings of the holy Quran.

Ajimobi said: “For every position we occupy in life, there is a responsibility. As Prophet Ibrahim sacrificed his son, we should also be ready to sacrifice.”

El-Rufai Preaches Peace and Love

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has called on Nigerians to be peaceful and show love to one another.

In a message to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Kaduna yesterday, the governor described the celebration as a “festival of sacrifice,” adding that it “teaches us that as mere mortals, we can strive to be better.”

He urged Nigerians to be buoyed by faith in these difficult times, and work together to make things better.

El Rufai charged Nigerians to “shun the demagogues who seek to divide people on the basis of faith and tongue, “noting that humans cannot be wiser than the Almighty who bestowed the joy of diversity.”

The governor therefore called on Nigerians to work towards peaceful relations with all members of the great family of humanity.

“It is my great honour and privilege to salute our people on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. We are celebrating the festival of sacrifice, echoing one man’s absolute faith in the Almighty.

“It is an example that has endured through the ages, and we are invited to emulate sacrifice and faith in our daily lives.

“As we celebrate another instance of the unparalleled omnipotence of Almighty Allah, let us embrace the lesson that even we ordinary mortals can strive, with the grace of God, to be better than we are today.”

Orji Tasks Muslims on Sacrifice

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central senatorial district, Theodore Orji, has urged Muslims in Nigeria to reflect on the values of sacrifice as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In his Salah message which was signed by his media adviser, Don Norman Obinna, Orji said the importance of Salah celebration is to imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to constituted authority as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim in his willingness to sacrifice his son in respect to the commandment of God which Eid-el-Kabir memorialises.

The former governor also said Salah would not have come at a better time than this period that Nigeria is at a grave economic and political intersection, adding that if confidence and faith in the unity of the country must be restored, Muslim faithful must use the occasion to pray for the country ceaselessly.

He however challenged Muslims in the country to be worthy ambassadors of their faith by typifying all the virtues that distinguished Prophet Mohammed, saying it is imperative to our collective belief in one Nigeria.

Ekiti Muslims Predict Economic Boom under Buhari, Sue for Patience

Islamic leaders in Ekiti State yesterday urged Muslims and indeed all

Nigerians to be hopeful and patient with the President Muhammadum Buhari-led administration so that he can help to bail the country out of the present economic recession bedeviling it.

Speaking at the public prayer of the Eid-el-Kabir organised by the state Central mosque held at the Ado Grammar School in Ado-Ekiti, Alhaji Abdulraheem Olowoyo, who is the Awiye Adinni of the state, urged all Muslims to live by the dictates of Islamic religion.

He urged them to always live by the tenets of Islam; support and respect constituted authority, maintain peace with fellow citizens and share love among virtues.

The Otun Seriki of Ado Ekiti Central said: “Islam is a religion of peace, compassion and love for one another and we should live by these dictates. It is true that things are quite hard now because of the painstaking efforts put in by the government to ensure that things are done differently to effect the change we desire.

“So, let’s be patient and prayerful for our government as only these would help them fulfill the electoral promises they made. The change promised by President Buhari requires a collective sacrifice on the part of all Nigerians and this is not an easy task.”

Meanwhile, some Muslims who had benefited from the gift of rams by the the state Governor, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, also commended the governor for the gesture and prayed for him.

CAN Preaches Mutual Respect, as Plateau Records Peaceful Celebration

As Muslim faithful hold a peaceful Eid-el Kabir celebration in Plateau State, their Christian counterparts have felicitated with them, urging all citizens in the Northern region and Nigeria in general to develop mutual respect for one another.

A statement issued and signed in Jos yesterday by the Chairman of northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Rev Yakubu Pam, admonished Muslims and Christians in the Northern region of the country to exhibit the spirit of love and sacrifice, and be their brothers’ keepers.

He reminded the leaders of the two religions of their one common task of using their positions to preach the message of love, peace and mutual respect for one another to their followers, as well as to build an atmosphere devoid of crises, killings and destruction of property as witnessed in the past.

According to him, Northern region is blessed with human and natural resources, if harnessed by the government and people of the region, they can help develop it and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, President of Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Dr. Yakubu Shendam, has also felicitated with Nigerian Muslims, especially the youths on the occasion of the Eid el Kabir celebration, calling on them to emulate Prophet Mohammed in their conduct.

Also, the Chief Imam of Jos, Sheikh Lawal Adam, in his sermon shortly after the two rakkat prayers at the Jos Central mosque, admonished Nigerians, especially the Muslims, to “live their lives for Allah and have His fear in their hearts as well as practice the true tenets of Islam.”

These came as the state Police command expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the citizens during the celebration in the state.

Osun Assembly Calls for Patience, Understanding

Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of Speaker Najeem Sallam has urged Nigerians to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir with fervent hope, sense of gratitude to God and prayers for the government at all levels in order to turn around the economy of the country.

In its Eid-el-Kabir congratulatory message signed by the Chairman, Assembly Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the assembly said the economic situation currently facing the nation requires all supports needed as the administration strive towards rapidly overcoming its challenges.

The state assembly submitted that great individuals as well as nations have stories of bumpy roads in their journey to greatness, stressing that the resilient and indomitable spirit of Nigerians and sacrifice by all would pave the way for possibilities.

The assembly which commended Nigerians, especially the people of the state for their perseverance and patience in the face of economic crunch, said more patience and sacrifice are required by all.

It called on the people to exhibit the highest ideal of kindness, generosity and love especially to the under-privileged as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.