Ondo Guber: Owo Community to Send Emissary to Tinubu on Akeredolu’s Candidacy

James Sowole in Akure

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, monday said the community would send a team to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, with a mission to appeal to him to accept the candidacy of the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as the candidate of the party.

The plan of the community was disclosed by the monarch during a solidarity rally organised in Owo by the youths of the ancient town under the umbrella of Owo Youth Alliance in support of the former NBA president, who emerged as the APC candidate.

Represented by Prince Bejamin Koya Adako, the Olowo, who had earlier commended the youths for their efforts to ensure that Akeredolu eventually wins the November 26 gubernatorial election, said the candidate himself had been reaching out to other aspirants to solicit their cooperation.

“Olowo is very happy for the solidarity rally. He appreciates the candidacy of one of our sons, Akeredolu. He is very happy that we are showing this solidarity to him for the great success at the primary election.

“Definitely, after a primary election, the winner is supposed to bring together all the other aspirants which Akeredolu has been doing. I will expect the other aspirants to reciprocate by joining hands with him to run the election to ensure APC do not lose in the general election.

“Yes are moves to send a team to the leaders because a leader is a leader in any circumstance. Whatever that the National Leader is annoyed for, we should try by all means to appeal to him. A leader must have a large heart to accommodate different up and down in the party.

“He will not just say he is not interested in Mr. A or Mr. B after the primary, everybody belongs to him and I appeal to him that he should call all other aspirants so that they will come together and let APC win the coming election,” he said.

The appeal of Olowo was preceded by those made by the Coordinator of Owo Youth Alliance, Damilare Aina and a legal practitioner, Mr. Kola Olawoye, who said Akeredolu needs the support of Tinubu to win the governorship election.

“We are appealing on behalf of the Owo community, thank God you are at the palace of Owo and in a moment ago, Olowo addressed you. We are begging our leader, he should see whatever might have happen during the primary as exuberance of a young politician.

“We have confidence in him and we are begging him that without him, the fatherly roles in winning Alagbaka will be lacking. This is what we want him to know. Owo community we are begging him to let bygone be bygone and whatever he must have in political fora, we cannot but have some other funny.

“Akeredolu has the highest regard and we are begging him to come, the battle has not been won. The general election is steering us at face. We knew and realised how much he spent on us in 2012 and we are grateful,” Olawoye stated.

Tinubu had not been in good terms with Akeredolu sequel to the disagreement that ensued between them during the preparation for the APC Primary Election over the endorsement of Dr. Olusegun Abraham by the National Leader.

Coincidentally, Akeredolu defeated Abraham in the primary election, which had been generating some controversies.