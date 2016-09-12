El-Rufai Preaches Peace and Love

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has called on Nigerians to be peaceful and show love to one another.

In a message marking Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Kaduna, he described the celebrations as a “festival of sacrifice” adding that it “teaches us that as mere mortals, we can strive to be better”.

He urged Nigerians to be buoyed by faith in these difficult times and work together to make things better.

He urged Nigerians to “shun the demagogues who seek to divide people on the basis of faith and tongue”, noting that humans cannot be wiser than the Almighty who bestowed the joy of diversity.

He called on Nigerians to work towards peaceful relations with all members of the great family of humanity.

“It is my great honour and privilege to salute our people on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. We are celebrating the festival of sacrifice, echoing one man’s absolute faith in the Almighty.

“It is an example that has endured through the ages, and we are invited to emulate sacrifice and faith in our daily lives.

“As we celebrate another instance of the unparalleled omnipotence of Almighty Allah, let us embrace the lesson that even we ordinary mortals can strive, with the grace of God, to be better than we are today, combining faith and exemplary conduct, exhibiting good will to all and promoting peaceful relations with other members of the great family of humanity” the governor said.

Meanwhile there was tight security during the Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

Vehicles were not allowed closed to prayer grounds located at Murtala Square and the Sultan Bello Mosque.

There was also tight security around worship places and other strategic places in Kaduna metropolis as the police randomly stopped and searched vehicles.

Our correspondent observed that the celebrations were low keyed, devoid of pomp as a result of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Some Muslims who spoke to THISDAY said they could not afford to buy ram for the traditional sacrifice associated with the Eid-el-Kabir because of the difficult economic situation.

According to them, a ram costs from N40,000 to N150,000, in addition to the high prices of foodstuffs in the market.