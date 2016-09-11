Saraki Distributes N250 Million Equipment

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As part of efforts to add value to the socio0economic well-being of the people of Kwara state, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, at the weekend distributed empowerment materials worth N250 million to some selected beneficiaries across the state.

A total of 80 tricycles,1,777 grinding machines,664 sewing machines, among other items, were distributed to the beneficiaries.

The empowerment scheme, according to Saraki, was designed to alleviate poverty and equip the less privileged to be economically self-reliant .

Saraki was represented at the distribution of the items which took place at his Mandate constituency office by the state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ishola Balogun- Fulani.

He said the gesture was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promise.

The senate president advised the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously so that they can uplift them economically.

The Director -General ,Mandate Constituency office, Hon. Abdulwahab Issa, said beneficiaries of the scheme were selected from the 16 local government areas of the state .

He listed the beneficiaries to include women associations, taxi drivers association, Hausa groups, Igbo groups, Suru and Fulani groups.

Others according to him, are members of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Association of Local Government Employees (NULGE ), and Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU).