Saraki Distributes N250 Million Equipment

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As part of efforts to add value to the socio0economic well-being of the people of Kwara state, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, at the weekend distributed empowerment materials worth N250 million to some selected beneficiaries across the state.

A total of 80 tricycles,1,777 grinding machines,664 sewing machines, among other items, were distributed to the beneficiaries.

The empowerment scheme, according to Saraki, was designed to alleviate poverty and equip the less privileged to be economically self-reliant .

Saraki was represented at the distribution of the items which took place at his Mandate constituency office by the state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ishola Balogun- Fulani.

He said the gesture was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promise.

The senate president advised the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously so that they can uplift them economically.

The Director -General ,Mandate Constituency office, Hon. Abdulwahab Issa, said beneficiaries of the scheme were selected from the 16 local government areas of the state .

He listed the beneficiaries to include women associations, taxi drivers association, Hausa groups, Igbo groups, Suru and Fulani groups.

Others according to him, are members of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Association of Local Government Employees (NULGE ), and Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU).

  • par2002la

    Fellow Higerians,
    Why is our Nigeria police find it difficult to arrest people like saraki and arraigned them in the court for their source of wealth.

    • ed

      The president of the senate Saraki is actually facing multiple indictment on corruption and stealing. He just bribe the equally corrupt judges that how is done in Nigeria.. The country is full of corruption.

  • deji

    Is FG already releasing funds for constituency projects by NASS members? What a tragedy! Where is Saraki getting the funds to distribute tricycles to people???
    The source of the fund is important if Nigeria ever hopes to be liberated from the hands of rent seekers in high places.

    • ed

      DSS boys stole billions of Saraki’s money on the way to bribe the sitting judge. The nation is hopelessly corrupt.

      • deji

        It is a very sad situation. Is Buhari helpless in all of this ?

        • Toby

          Why will your general be helpless? The all knowing, all powerful?

  • vincentumenyiora

    Saraki’s case by next month could well set the ball rolling on the issue of the campaign: ‘Change to begin with Me!’ Nigerian leaders should be told that the problem in the country especially the social and economic is exacerbated by the fact that the children have all grown and now know what is happening around them in the country with the kind of leaders they have cheating them all these while! Therefore, they need to start now as they say: Better late than never, folks! You left all that you ought to have done for the people in Nigeria much earlier and went aggrandizing yourselves as a result, you did what you ought not to have done and there is certainly no health in you people miserable offenders – somebody should remind you about this!

  • daniel ogbovoh

    Saraki maybe corrupt, but in this gesture of his he has demonstrated far more foresight than any other government officials who may have also stolen our collective wealth. Am still waiting to read any outrage by anybody about Sokoto state govt spending eleven million (N11 milliion) in hard cash to buy cow meat for orphans. So what happens after salah and the meat is finished? they go back to being orphans and forgotten! God will save our dear country from heartless leaders. Amen

  • straightspoken

    This is our money, so not sure what the noise is about.