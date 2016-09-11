Nigeria Wins Second Gold at Rio Paralympics

Olaseni Durojaiye

Power lifter, Paul Kehinde, has won a second gold medal for the country at the ongoing Rio 2016 Paralympics. Kehinde lifted 218kg to beat his rivals to the gold medal in the -65kg men’s category on Saturday night.

His exploit was coming on the heels of an earlier gold medal haul by Roland Ezuruike in the men’s -54kg category. Roland Ezuruike, set three Paralympics records on his way to winning Gold in the men -54kg category.

Female power lifter, Latifat Tijani set the ball rolling on Friday, when she won silver competing in the 45kg category. She lifted 106kg to come second behind China’s Dandan Hu.

Esther Onyema added a second silver medal competing in the 55kg category earlier on Saturday.

Despite being accorded a second class status, the physically challenged athletes have always done the country proud at the Paralympics. It will be recalled that Nigeria won three gold medals when she debut at the competition in Barcelona, in 1992 and finished 35th on the medals table.

The turn of the century at Sidney 200o was very remarkable in Nigeria Paralympics history where Team Nigeria had their most successful outing winning seven gold, one silver and five bronze medals. The fit saw Nigeria finish 22ndon the medals table.