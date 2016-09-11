Aregbesola: Recession Not Buhari’s Fault

1
354
Aregbesola...it's a one-man show for now

Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said the economy recession the country is currently facing is not President Muhammed Buhari’s faulty, saying the previous government should be blamed.

Aregbesola who spoke at an inaugural lecture of Uhuru Times with theme ‎’Unemployment as a security challenge in a young democracy’ held in Ijebu-Ife area of Ogun State said Nigeria must drastically reduce dependence on importation to reflate its dwindling economy and tackle increasing unemployment rate.

According to him, unemployment has become a major security challenge in the country and stakeholders must look inwards to address the problem.

He said Nigerians had lived a prodigal life in the past, adding that the citizens must realise that the era of free money was gone for good in the country. He, however, said God wanted Nigerians to learn some lessons as the country’s economy slid into recession.

“‎We have all lived a prodigal life as a nation. We depend absolutely on a commodity that most of us don’t even know where it comes from”, he said. “The drop in the price of oil, the mainstay of the nation’s economy, has continued to shrink the economy.

This is hardly the fault of the current government. It is however the cumulative fault of previous governments that have neglected agriculture and especially the manufacturing sectors.”

“Beyond slumping oil prices, however, if we are serious about employment generation, we should principally find the way to cut down drastically on our imports. Importation provides jobs for the exporting nation and makes the importing nation perpetually dependent.”

Aregbesola advised the concerned authorities to cut the importation of the nation’s refined petroleum products “to zero.”

He added: “We should also increase our refining capacity to attain self-sufficiency and exporting status, so that we will have no need to export crude petroleum again. But we must increase our knowledge base through quality education. No nation’s industrial capacity can rise beyond the quality of its education.‎”

Aregbesola who described unemployment as a ticking bomb, called for development of other natural resources to create more jobs.

He added: “If we develop the gold deposits scattered across the country, for instance, we should generate at least five times what we derive from oil. Unemployment is a ticking bomb. An idle hand is a devil’s instrument and a threat to property, wealth and life anywhere”.

  • Akin Malaolu

    RECESSION now has many meanings and I shall give mine its rightful meanings.
    There are two types of RECESSIONS that I shall dwell on.
    1) Recession of the MIND-Which is when a Leader chooses to impose a certain FAITH on above the other FAITHS suddenly changing its mode of dressing which now culminated into several modes of dressing adorned by School Children to schools which at the end causing irrational/ recession dressing .
    2) When a Governor becomes the sole owner of his Government , the lone member of the State Tenders Board and the only SMILER in the State, that is Recession.
    3) Recession is when Christendom is practiced differently from Churches to Churches because of Tithe needs.

    RECESSION of the MOOD-Is a sudden loss of focus and development of moodiness in a home, on the streets, in a gathering of people and they are known with these habits;

    1) A man in recession has no option when his salaries changes from 100% to 30% and his moods suddenly change which sometimes and most times leading to the following;
    A) Large appetite but eating lesser
    B) Deleting of Meat, Fried Plantains from menu list, using Omo/powdered soaps to have his daily baths and sleeping when he should be thinking and thinking when he should be sleeping.
    C) Using one gallon of petrol to drive a car from Osogbo to Lagos.

    2) Recession is when a Governor flies in an helicopter with members of his immediate family ,while the people trekked from Osogbo to Sekona on a regular basis.

    Granted that it was true that our present and our presence in a RECESSION were not occasioned by our honest President, it is now his duty to take us away from it all and we as Citizens must say audible and inaudible prayers to help him out.