Jidenna Rocks in Nigeria

By Azuka Ogujiuba

It is no longer news that Nigerian-born American hip hop star, Jidenna stormed Nigeria recently with his music crew. The star, who is popularly known as the ‘classic man’ while some prefer to call him the ‘swank king’, obviously had a fabulous time and was given so much love in return by his fans in the country. Fairground was invited by Trace TV for an exclusive and intimate dinner held at Nok by Alara Restaurant to host Jidenna.

It was his “Welcome home” dinner, and it was hosted by One Africa in conjunction with Upfront & Personal. The dinner was held for about 50 guests, who wined and dined with the international star.

The next event lined up for Jidenna wowed the audience, where he debuted his album “Long Live The Chief” at Hard Rock Café, Lagos. The ‘Classic Man’ singer, who performed hit singles and tracks from his unreleased album ‘Chief Don’t Run’ tore the house down with the brilliance of his stagecraft.

The billing was for “Sony Music/Wonderland Record and Trace.

He presented “A live showcase performance from the debut album of the classic man, Jidenna.”

Trace Naija has replaced Trace Urban on channel 325 on Dstv. Trace Naija is a premium music channel, dedicated to Afro beat music and culture, as well as its influences.

Throughout the month of August, Trace had conversations around Afrobeats and how the genre has evolved, who is a better epitome of the genre than Nigeria’s own king of Swank, Jidenna.

Trace Naija will continue to explore all the other sub genres of Afrobeats such as Afropop, Afrosoul, Indigenous rap, Lamba and much more.

He visited Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani where his Dad was a professor and started a scholarship scheme for the best student in Computer Engineering Department.

Jidenna was later led to his secondary school, where he was received by students of the school and their parents after which he visited his father’s house in Enugu. The classic man next port of visit is South Africa.