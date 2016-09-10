FG, States Adopt New National Health Policy

Paul Obi in Abuja

The National Council on Health (NCH), the highest decision-making body in the health sector, made up of the federal government and the 36 states of the federation, has approved the new National Health Policy.

In a communiqué released after its emergency meeting in Abuja, which held on 8th September, 2016, the body observed that the new health policy will help strengthen existing rules governing the administration of the nation’s health system.

The Council noted the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health in fast-tracking the operationalization of the National Health Act 2014, it also debated extensively and approved the guidelines for the disbursement, administration and management of the basic health care provision as presented.”

According the NHC, “The guidelines would be shared with members of the National Assembly as part of the steps in ensuring the funds are released in the 2017 budget.

The Council also “urged the Federal Ministry of Health to develop the second National Strategic Health Development including support for the development of sub- sectoral strategic health development plans to ensure timely finalization and use as the compass for all investment in the health sector from 2017 onwards.”