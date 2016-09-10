Embattled Traders Pass Vote of No Confidence on Impeached Chairman

As chairman insists peace has returned to Alaba market

Chiemelie Ezeobi

After years of crisis, often leading to bloodbaths and visits in and out of police stations, peace has now returned to Alaba International Market, Ojo, as the opposing factions are said to have embraced peace.

This was disclosed by the present chairman of the Fancy and Furniture Dealers Association (FFDA), Emeka Mozoba, who is also the President, Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association.

Mozoba, who said the members have embraced peace, however said they had impeached four executive members for being among the traders that are promoting crisis and bastardizing efforts of the association’s executive members in promoting peace in the market.

Their impeachment was moved by three of the members during the general meeting of the association which was held to discuss the traders welfare among others.

Moving the motion for impeachment, the traders said the impeached persons were among those calling for government to handover the leadership of the market to Baba Oja or independent committee.

Stating the position of the board of trustees of the association, the acting chairman Raphael Okorem, said it is not true that a committee wants to take over the leadership of the association.

The four newly elected and sworn in executive members are Ernest Okonkwo for first Vice Chairman, Felix Obalum for Second Vice Chairman, Ihuoma Malachey as Public Relations Officer and Chukwuwike Udensi for Welfare.

Addressing the press shortly after swearing in the four newly elected members of the executives, the president of Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association, Hon. Emeka Mozoba, said the traders decide to impeach the four traders because have abhorred peace.

On his plan to bring all the warring parties together he said, “We have our reconciliation committee, whose job is to bring together all warring factions.”

The Association legal adviser, Igwe Okoro said he had been arrested and detained by police for defending the rights of the traders, adding that most crisis that come up in markets are promoted by external bodies.

However, the other faction who were impeached said the opposite was the fact, as they were ones who had impeached the incumbent chairman, after they had passed a vote of no confidence on him.