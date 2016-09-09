Military Destroys 74 Illegal Refineries in 2 Days

Kidnappers’ camps too

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Nigerian military has destroyed illegal refineries as well as kidnappers’ camps in Bayelsa, Rivers and Imo States in the Niger Delta region of the country.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sani Usman, in a statement on Friday, said the troops of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army conducting a field exercise code-named “Operation Crocodile Smile” have within the last 48 hours discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refineries.

He said the troops also destroyed quite a number militants’ and kidnappers’ camps in various parts of Rivers and Bayelsa States using swan buggy and other specialist equipment.

He said the troops of Sub-Sector Bravo had on Wednesday, September 7, 2016, in response to a tip-off on the presence of suspected kidnappers at Akupoku community, carried out a raid of the location.

He however stated that no arrest was made as the kidnappers had fled the area.

The DAPR said the team also raided Ke community, at the verge of the Atlantic ocean where they discovered and destroyed an illegal refinery.

“The troops recovered and destroyed three large cooking pots and 20 tanks filled with illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO),” he stated.

Similarly, Usman said, another set of troops also discovered and destroyed another illegal crude oil refinery at Bile. Items recovered and destroyed include 12 large refining cooking pots.