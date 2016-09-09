FG Inaugurates Project Cttee for Concession of Lagos, Abuja, Kano, PH Airports

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, on Friday inaugurated the project steering committee for the concession of the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt international airports.

The members of the committee include the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Taiwo Abidogun, the Director General, Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Benjamin Dikko, representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Budget Planning and Aviation.

While inaugurating the members in Abuja, Sirika said the concession will be driven on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model because government does not have the money to finance the project from start to finish.

According to him, the desire for the PPP strategy in the concession is necessitated by the situation in which the country finds itself, adding that economically, government cannot afford public spending on infrastructure.