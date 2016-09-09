Fayose: Postponement of Edo Poll a Coup against Nigerians

Says democracy now in recession too

Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has described the postponement of the Edo State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a very bad signal and the beginning of the end for democracy in Nigeria

“it is obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) feared that it can’t win the election and is ready to employ whatever crude means to subvert the wish of the people,” he said.

The governor, who said he was alarmed by the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari’s use of security agencies to arm-twist INEC, said: “I warned Nigerians not to elect Buhari because he lacked capacity mentally, morally and intellectually to superintend over any civilised society, now we are all seeing the results. Our economy is in recession and democracy is also in recession!”

In a statement on Friday, signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications , Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said INEC knew that it was not going to conduct the election on Saturday as scheduled but opted to deceive Nigerians.

He said; “Apart from the security agencies that they instructed not to provide security for the election, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was under instruction since yesterday (Wednesday) not to release electoral materials to INEC.”

“It was just a game by the APC-led federal government to frustrate the people of Edo State from kick-starting the journey of changing the APC one-chance change in Nigeria, but they should realise that the power of the people will always be greater than the power of those in power.

“How can you postpone an election less than 48 hours to the scheduled date? What manner of security concern could prevent an election in just one State when elections were held in Northeast States that are confronted by Boko Haram insurgents?

“Obviously, this is a sign of what to come in 2019 and Nigerians should not be amazed if in 2019, they tell us that elections cannot be conducted.