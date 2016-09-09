Cleric Calls on Nigerians to Emulate Late Elizabeth Nwogwugwu

Peter Uzoho

Rev. Father Silas Okoh of the Church of the Resurrection Anglican Communion has called on Nigerians to emulate the selfless life lived by Mrs Elizabeth Nwogwugwu.

The cleric said this on Tuesday in Lagos during the Service of Songs held in honour of the late Nwogwugwu whom he said devoted her life to the service of God and humanity.

He said the late Christian mother was always committed to the service of God even at her old age, adding that she believed in herself and would always intercede for others.

“Mama was an active member of the church. Even in her old age she must come to church. She devoted her life time towards serving God. She believed in herself and will always intercede for others. Truly she has fought the good fight and is waiting for the crown of glory,” Okoh said.

“We’re not here to mourn but we’re here to rejoice because she lived a worthy life,” he added.

Meanwhile, he urged all to see the service as a moment of sober reflection, stressing that the living should prepare their lives as they head towards the end of their lives.

In her tribute to her mother, THISDAY Editor (Daily), Ms Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, described her mother as a dogged woman, saying she was also a disciplinarian.

Nwogwugwu stated that her mother made them, the children, what they are in life.

“There are many words to describe my mother. She was dogged, hardworking and a disciplinarian. Mama was caring. She made us what we are today. She was committed to the service of God. She was very prayerful. We will miss her so dearly,” Nwogwugwu said.

On her part, a member of the church, Mrs Juliet Okoroafor, described the late Nwogwugwu as a generous mother who would always show love and kindness to anybody that came close to her. Okoroafor pointed out that she learnt the virtue of forgiveness from the late Nwogwugwu.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion were: former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; THIDAY Style Editor, Ms Ruth Osime; Chairman, THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr Segun Adeniyi; THISDAY Law Editor, Mrs May Agbamuche; and a host of others.

The funeral service holds tomorrow at the same church at 10:00am while the interment takes place immediately at the Ikoyi Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island.