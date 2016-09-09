CEPEJ Congratulates Buhari on Launch Of Change Begins With Me

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

One of the foremost NGOs in the Niger Delta region, Centre For Peace And Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the launch of “Change Begins With Me.”

National Coordinator Of CEPEJ, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, said in a statement on Friday that the President was set to return the country to the path of progress with the launch of the campaign.

He said: “I am happy that the President has made it clear to Nigerians that the expected change begins with him, as the President leads the way for the change, others such as our governors, ministers, lawmakers, commissioners and others must follow the footsteps of the President. It is a good thing that the Campaign for the desired change begins with the President”.

  • vincentumenyiora

    It is about time they considered that soldiers should not be seen standing behind the Presidents in Nigeria – it doesn’t speak well of the country psychologically! If you have to have one behind him let him be provided a seat close to the place where the President is standing and not as it is depicted – it suggests that you’re probably under a goad! We don’t know what the arrangement signifies or mean perhaps somebody can tell what the policy is about/ spur! i don’t feel happy watching the scenes and the Governors!