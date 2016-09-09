Anglican Priest to Buhari: Nigeria is Falling Apart

Eromosele Abiodun, Chiemelie Ezeobi and Peter Uzoho

The vicar of the Church of the Resurrection, Anglican Communion, 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, Ven. Ife Okupevi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to steer the nation’s economy from recession as the suffering in the land is becoming unbearable.

He stated this while delivering his sermon at the funeral service for late Mrs Elizabeth Nwogwugwu, the mother of THISDAY Newspaper Editor and Group Executive Director, Ijeoma Nwogwugwu.

While recognizing eminent personalities at event, he turned to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and appealed to him to inform the president that Nigeria is not working.

Specifically, he said, “Please tell Mr president that things are not working, Nigerians’ joy has been turned to sorrow; there is too much suffering in the land and this may lead to anarchy.

“Go and tell all the politicians, all our leaders to serve Christ and to do God’s will. Nigeria has been blessed with heavenly blessings. We are better than the United States of America because God has blessed us with many things. We are better than United Kingdom, Japan, Paris, China, if we can harness what we have, Nigeria will be great.

“Things are not working well in this our country, the Niger Delta Avengers are here, robbers, Boko Haram and kidnappers are making life undesirable for Nigerians. Think of all other atrocities, think of all the vices, corruption in this country. “

The vicar appealed to the president to direct state governors to repair roads and fix necessary infrastructure that will make life easy for Nigerians.

He also lamented the inability of some state governors to pay salaries and urged Buhari to direct the state governors to pay workers’ salaries to alleviate the poverty in the land.

While praying for Nigeria, he said, “I pray God to heal our nation Nigeria. We will celebrate Nigeria again. Don’t wait for October 1 before you celebrate Nigeria. Celebrate, pray and do good things for Nigeria everyday. There is suffering because things are not working well. Our joy is turning to death. People are dying. Things are happening the other way.

“I know you represent the head of state. Things are not working well, so talk to the House of Assembly members, governors; you were once a governor, that they should repair our roads and give us good water.

“Do good in the military and health sector and our educational sector must be done well. Those that are still owing workers should pay. We can’t continue like this, our land will not crash. This country will not die. “

Addressing the children of the deceased on the need to draw closer to God, he said, “This woman had served God. She expects a good legacy from most of us that are present here this morning.”

Dignitaries at the funeral included Chairman, Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY Newspapers and Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan; Chairman, United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu and Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia,

Others include, Former Commissioner of Information, Delta State, Chike Ogbeah; spokesman to the Senate President, Yusuf Olaniyonu, and Deputy Managing Director, THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Kayode Komolafe.