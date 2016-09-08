Lagos Seals Off 37 Illegal Pharmacies, Patent Medicine Shops

1
515
Ambode

Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to rid the state of fake drugs, and stem the proliferation of illegal pharmaceutical outlets operating in the state in order to avert the danger posed by the activities of the illegal operators.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga, disclosed this after a recent raid of Ikorodu Local Government Area by the State Task force on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods in conjunction with the representatives of National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Federal Taskforce and Officers of the state Rapid Respond Squad (RRS).

Onanuga stated that 37 outlets out of 49 visited in Ikorodu Central, Agric, Agbede, Ita-Oluwo, Eyita, Odongunyan, Igbogbo, Itamaga and Ijede were sealed off for various offences ranging from engaging quacks, licensed patent medicine shops operating beyond their scope through sale of ethical products and dispensing drugs to unsuspecting citizens of the state.

Other offenders include illegal operatives of unregistered premises who displayed and stored drugs in an uncondusive environment.

According to Onanuga, the sealing off of the pharmacies and patent medicine stores was in accordance with the provision of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provision) Act of 1999, Number 25.“Licensed patent medicine vendors are authorised to sell only drug products in their original packs in approved pack size as produced by the manufacturing companies. The law prohibits dispensing and wholesaling of drugs by patent medicine vendors,” he said.

He warned that the activities of the State Task Force on fake drugs will be sustained until operators in the sector adhere strictly to the provisions of the law on the operation of pharmacies and patent medicine stores, in order to safeguard the health of the citizens of the state.

He hinted that an investigative meeting will be held on Thursday, 8th September 2016 at the Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Unit of the Ministry where members of the Task Force will meet with the owners of the sealed premises to make further enquiries on the status of the sealed premises and to notify them of the procedures and appropriate conditions to be met for reopening in line with regulations, and payment of administrative fee to the State government.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Bigzy

    Mr. Adamu Mohammed wrote an essay on Facebook titled, Your Land Or Your Blood.

    Ever since President Muhammadu Buhari took over the mantle of leadership of this great country Nigeria, we (Hausa-Fulanis) have come under severe media attack from enemies of progress.

    Just because they are educated than us, they stereotype us with negativity. Just because they own and control the media, they use the media against us.

    But let me make something clear to you stupid fellows hating us, whether you love us or hate us, it doesn’t change anything.

    We are who we are and we will continue to remain like that. We hate you even more and we can never love you because you are all infidels.

    I pity those of you who keep deluding yourselves that we can love and trust you simply because you worked against your people to our own advantage, never!

    I heard that the stupid Governor of Oyo State, Ajimobi said that they won’t accept the proposed Grazing Bill.

    But my message to the filthy Yoruba pig is that, if you don’t want to give us your cursed land, we will rear our cattle not only on your farmlands but in your churches.

    And if you try to stop us, we would killed your chicken hearted men like rabbits then turn your mothers, wives, sisters and daughters to our sex slaves like we have always done.

    It is either you give the whole of South to us to use as grazing reserve or we soak it with your blood.

    And what you would do like you always do is noise on Facebook and Twitter. You cannot be united against us because there would always be the likes of Tinubu, Amaechi and Okorocha in your midst who will divide you for selfishness and love of money.

    Such treacherous characters can’t survive in our midst because we burn them and their families.

    I so much detest Southern Christians because they are the problem of this country. If I have my way, there won’t be any functional church in this country, especially in the North.

    That’s why I am so much happy with Governor El-rufai who is living up to the expectations of Allah in Kaduna State.

    We are not really pleased with President Muhammadu Buhari who is too slow to implement everything we asked him to implement in this country for us, he has not even done 20% of the Northern/Islam agenda, what he is waiting for I don’t know.

    We will make life unbearable for Igbos like they are in Hell, and yet we won’t let them have their useless Biafra because the whole of South is a conquered territory.

    We can never see Yorubas as allies no matter how hard they try to please or serve us because they are born traitors and infidels.

    Those slaves in the Middle Belt would continue to be willing tools in our hands, and the day they attempt to raise their heads, we will cut off their heads like weeds.

    I lack words to tell the inconsequential and always crying Niger Delta because what we are waiting for is for President Buhari to declare state of emergency in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta, then we will show them how to use power.

    We are at war with you people but we won’t allow the country to breakup because, natural resources found in any part of the country is our heritage and birthright.

    We will continue killing you in large numbers until you are truly submissive to us as your slave masters. We won’t stop killing you until we fully take-over your land as a conquered territory.

    This is not the time to mince words, this is not the time to sugarcoat things, and this is not the time to be economical with the truth, this is nothing but the truth, ignore it at your own peril.”

    Ambode’s fight against the Igbo in Lagos, ignores the real fight for the survival of the peoples of the south. This is against the Fulani hegemonists, who aim to take our land and our lives.. Perhaps, the fight might already be lost.