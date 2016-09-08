I Won’t Be a Puppet to Any Godfather, Declares Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has declared that he will not be a puppet to any godfather or godmother if elected governor of Edo State in the Saturday election. Obaseki made the declaration during a television interview transmitted live by TVC and monitored in Benin-City wednesday.

“I will not be a puppet to any godfather or godmother if I become governor of Edo State,” he insisted.

The APC guber hopeful said if he needed to be a puppet to anybody, he would rather be a puppet to the good people of the state, whose general mandate he was demanding to become their governor.

Obaseki described the incumbent Governor Adams Oshiomhole as a true democrat who, according to him, does not even like the concept of godfatherism, let alone expecting someone else to be his puppet.

He commended the great achievements of the Oshiomhole administration of which he (Obaseki) was an integral part, and promised to continue work on the good template already set by him so that he could move the state further to greater heights.

Obaseki said he was also set to make a more positive difference in governance, if elected, and promised to deliver more dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.

Commenting on how his government would generate at least 200,000 jobs for youths within his first four years in office, Obaseki said he hoped to achieve this through agricultural reforms and by also creating the necessary enabling environment for investors to come and do business in Edo State.

He maintained that the goal is achievable, pointing out that Edo State, with all its abundant endowment in agriculture, land, gas, bitumen, forestry and other resources, has the capacity to provide 200,000 jobs and even more for its teeming youths.

“Edo State has 20 million hectares of arable land, 256 mining licences and one of the largest onshore gas reserves in the country. With all these endowments, we have no excuse to be poor. It is for this, that we demand that our people vote en mass for the good work of APC in Edo State to continue by putting the round peg in the round hole,” he said.