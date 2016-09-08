Eid-el-Kabir: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The federal government wednesday declared September 12 and 13 as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Muhamadu Maccido, on behalf of the Minister, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd).

The minister enjoins all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to support, co-operate and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his sustained efforts to diversify the economy and progressively accelerate the pace of economic recovery.

He said the government was aware of the present economic challenges the nation is facing, following the downturn in oil price, stressing that appropriate steps are being taken to address them, especially through revitalising the agriculture sector.

Continuing, he said: “Youth empowerment scheme in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the ‘Change Begins with Me,’ a value re-orientation programme and other social intervention programmes as well as massive capital release, all aimed at stimulating the economy towards the path of growth and recovery.”

Dambazzau expressed optimism that the present economic difficulties would soon be over and therefore urges all to continue to support the government towards building a new formidable Nigeria where peace, unity, security and sustainable development are guaranteed.