Did the FG Make a Wrong Turn?

Despite the frantic efforts of the present administration to deliver the gains and dividends of democracy to the electorate, things are not getting better and many Nigerians appear to have lost hope and patience with PMB. To you, inspite of the promises of positive change for the citizens, did this government make a fatal wrong turn somewhere in the governance process, which has led to this current depressing state? If yes, what can be done to turn back?

* At this point in our history, all-inclusive governance in terms of appointments and recruitments is critical to the cohesion required for peace and development. Nepotistic agendas always lead to corruption, mistrust and insecurity. Carrying everyone along is the way forward.

– Mr. Buga Dunj, Jos, Plateau State

* Why are Nigerians so anxious for PMB to deliver change overnight when he met an empty treasury? It is very unfortunate. Now he wants to diversify the economy in other sectors which everyone will enjoy sooner or later. It is time and patience we need and we will no longer depend on revenue from oil again. The past government’s refusal to save is causing all these problems.

– Mrs. Ijeoma Nnorom, Lagos State

* Watch, listen and learn. You can’t know it all yourself. Anyone who thinks he does is destined for mediocrity.

– Mr. Ezenwa Chika, Ikeja, Lagos

* No, the only problem is that PMB mixed things since from the beginning. His main concern has been on corruption which is not bad. But the welfare of the masses should be the top priority. He should concentrate on the change for good he has promised. I believe that good things are on the way and we only need patience as nothing good comes easy.

– Hon. Babale Maiungwa, Ungwa Romi, Kaduna

* No, recession is equally part of any economy and social life of citizens. It is a temporarily global issue that occurs like an eclipse. We must adjust proactively our policies and strategies to suit the type of challenges on ground right now. Emphasis on agriculture must increase tremendously for more food for the teeming citizens urgently. Now is the time to remain focused and patient for a better result. No condition is permanent.

– Miss Apeji Patience Eneyeme, Badagry, Lagos

* Yes, Nigeria’s economy will turn around if Mr. President will allow capable hands to contribute their experiences and be listening. The US president Barack Obama applied this method when he incorporated the technocrats and solved the US problem during 2008 economic recession.

– Mr. Auwal Gabari from Kano

* Yes, we should have saved enough foods, drugs and fuel e.t.c. to last for at least five years before closing our borders against smuggling activities. Criminals and smugglers seem to outsmart the Customs men at our borders, and it calls for urgent concern. Our economic policies must be upped proactively. PMB must remain focused and never bow to the temporary pressures ravaging Nigeria so illusively.

– Mr. Apeji Onesi, Lagos

* There were no ‘frantic efforts’ in the first place. All that have existed since the advent of this government is catch the treasury looters, lock them up, recover the loots, put them back in the government safe, and then sleep. There was and has never been any sense of urgency shown by the government on the country’s desires. I do not know of one eclectic strategy this government has put out and owned by Nigerians to solve any of our numerous challenges. It is a no for me if the president fails to rejig his cabinet and counsellors.

– Mr. Carl Okafor, Abuja

* Preparation is everything and any man who fails to plan, plans to fail. For change to occur, genuine concerted efforts to revamp an “ailing” nation should have been made even before and during campaign, so that the incumbent can hit the ground running. Going back to the drawing board with the help of Nigerian professionals with proven results both at home and abroad will revive Nigeria.

– Miss Nkeiruka Abanna, Lagos State

* The government came in at a very critical time when the economy had dwindled. However, it needs to listen to the advice of sound and proven economic experts who mean well for the country.

– Pastor Bass, Maitama, Abuja

* Why are Nigerians in a hurry to get things done in just 16 months of PMB’s administration, compared to 16 years of PDP mismanaged economy, where they refused to diversify into other sectors? This recession is not only in Nigeria but global because of the fall in oil prices. We should give this government time because of their diversification of the economy, which will yield result at the end. Yes, Nigerians are suffering, but time will tell.

– Mr. Gordon Chika Nnorom, Public Commentator, Umukabia, Abia State

* This government has pragmatically not made any move let alone turn. Sentiment aside Nigerians, Buhari government has no vision for Nigeria, we are just wasting our time hoping for anything good to come out of desert.

– Mr. Sonny Okobi, Lagos

* If there is any government that had prepared for governance I think it should be Buhari government. He contested four times before becoming a President. It is just unfortunate that we are suffering for our mismanagement as this recession was bound to come. We should all put sentiments aside and join the government in making Nigeria great and I believe we shall come out of the woods. If the man is fighting corruption and we are saying he doesn’t have vision for Nigeria, is he fighting it for his pockets? What an irony of life.

– Mr. Ayodele Ajayi, Lagos

* Every time I’m asked to suggest a way forward for the PMB administration, I refer to the Ahmed Joda committee. That committee was set up to review Nigeria’s socio-political-economic challenges and recommend solutions. That committee submitted its report on the way forward for Nigeria. Let PMB revisit the committee report. Secondly, let PMB revisit his electioneering promises and start phased implementation of those.

– Mr. Utibe Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

* The truth is that Nigeria has been making wrong turns in her governance process for years and the results are now coming out during PMB’s time. All he has to do is learn from the bitter lessons of the past and try to make amends while managing the anger of the citizens. In a democracy, such anger is a time bomb.

– Mr. Olumuyiwa Olorunsomo, Lagos State

