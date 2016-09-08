Council of State Confirms THISDAY Law Editor, May Agbamuche-Mbu, 5 Others for NEC

Also approves Inspector General of Police, NPC commissioners

‎Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The National Council of State wednesday accepted President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of THISDAY Lawyer Editor, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, and five others as national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The council also accepted the approval, by the Police Council, of the appointment of Ibrahim Idris as the Inspector General of Police (IG).

Five persons, who were nominated by the president to serve as commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC), also received the nod of the council, which is the highest advisory body created by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to advise the president on sensitive matters of state.

Addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa after the council’s meeting, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, said the body was unanimous in its decision to back the presidential appointments.

Flanked by his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, ‎Ambode said: “We deliberated on the appointment of six national commissioners for INEC. You know INEC is supposed to have 12 commissioners. We had earlier approved six sometime last year and additional six were actually approved today. And those six represent six nominees from the six geo-political zones.

“You may also wish to know that we approved five new commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC) in addition to what was actually approved for INEC.”

He gave the names of the new INEC commissioners as Mohammed Haruna (North-central); AVM Ahmed Tijani Mu’Azu rtd (North-east); Abubakar Nahuca (North-west); Professor Okechukwu Ibanu (South-east); May Agbamuche-Mbu (South-south) and Dr. Adekunle Ladipo Ogumola (South-west).

The names of the new NPC commissioners are‎: Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo); Patricia Iyaya (Benue), Benedict Ukpong (Akwa Ibom), Dr. Halu Bala (Kebbi), and Gloria Isofo (Bayelsa).

The Jigawa State governor, who spoke on the meeting of the National Police Council which was also held at the State House yesterday, said ‎the appointment of the IG was unanimously accepted.

He said: “So, the police council did resolve to confirm the acting Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris.”

During a question and answer, ‎journalists demanded to know if the prevailing economic situation was discussed.

Responding‎, Ambode said: “The council was also briefed on the state of the economy. The minister of state from the ministry of budget and planning actually made a presentation to council on the ways and manner in which the federal government is approaching the way to rescue the recession path that we are going through.

“Council was confident and also approved the measures the federal government is putting in to ensure that Nigeria goes on the path of recovery as quickly as possible.”

He however did not go into specifics. However, he said‎ council members made suggestions to the federal government.

He said: “It was also resolved that those suggestions be inputed into whatever it is that the federal government is doing in order for us to fast-track our recovery.”

In his contribution, the Jigawa State governor said: ‎”Majorly, there is a very good focus on the diversification of the economy. Serious focus on agriculture, solid mineral development as well.”

On what is expected of the IG, the governor said: “Most of the comments received proved to us that the IG is of impeccable character and we expect him to conduct himself as such.

“We believe he is very honest and transparent. We also believe he will continue to be honest and do his best for the country.”

Ambode said the IG would still appear before the Senate for confirmation.