Buhari Commiserates With Literary World on Death of Okpewho

1
333
President Buhari

By Tobi Soniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and friends of literary icon, Prof. Isidore Okpewho, who passed on at the age of 74.

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Pulicity, Mr Femi Adesina, joined the people and government of Delta State, the academia and the literary world in mourning the loss of the multiple award-winning and exceptionally brilliant scholar who lived a simple, dignified and exemplary life.

As one of the winners of the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) in 2010,  Buhari said, the late Okpewho brought pride and glory to the country through inspiring novels, teaching skills and mentoring of young writers.

The president said he believed the legacies of discipline, hard work and honesty which shaped the life and times of the scholar, and were interpreted in his works, would continue to inspire younger writers in Nigeria and across the world.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant him eternal rest, and also comfort his family.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Dán-gote fáctóry

    BUY
    (Dángótè3Xcément) for a promo price of,
    1400# per bag and 300# to deliver per bag.
    order a minimum of 100bags,
    trailer load of 600bags
    trailer load of 900bags.
    cóntact the salés managér Mr Olákunle on 07011449032 OR Assistant Salé manager Mrs Stellä On 08132066217 for booking and delivery is nation wide…