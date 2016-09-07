Redeemers Varsity to Honour Danjuma, Samson, Produces 25 First Class

By Funmi Ogundare

The Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State will tomorrow, September 8, install General Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd) as the second Chancellor of the institution, as well as confer him with honorary degree in Business Administration during its 8th graduation ceremony which will hold at its auditorium.

The institution will also confer honorary doctoral degree on the President of World Medical Relief, Dr. George Samson for his healthcare delivery to humanity at the global level, just as it will graduate a total of 619 students, out of which 25 made first class representing four per cent; 207 had second class upper division representing 33.4 per cent; while 290 will graduate with second class lower division representing 46.8 per cent.

Briefing journalists on the ceremony which kicked-off on September 4, with a thanksgiving service, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Debo Adeyewa, said 97 others fall into the third class and pass categories, adding that the convocation will start with a lecture, ‘Nation Building and Nigeria’s Economic Challenge’, to be delivered by the Chairman, African Capital Alliance, Mr. Dick Kramer, who will provide local and international perspectives of the country’s current economic challenges and also proffer the way forward.

“With Redeemers University, the possibilities of excellence are endless just as over a decade of the university’s existence has demonstrated. Our desire is to make greatness common by raising next generation of leaders, professionals, scholars, boardroom gurus and spiritual commandoes.”

Adeyewa appealed to the government to support private universities by providing incentives, single digit interest loans and access to funds that would accelerate research and development.

“This way government would be discouraging education tourism that has helped institutions overseas flourish with billions of dollars frittered away each year at the expense of burgeoning home institutions.”

On how the economic situation is affecting the institution, the VC also appealed to the government to engage seasoned economic advisers to look for a solution, saying, “the price of building materials have increased drastically, we have had to cough out more money to buy cement. The parents are also complaining of hardship as they have not been paid for five to six months. We should learn to manage ourselves properly.”