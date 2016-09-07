Police Arrest Herbalist, Alfa for Killing 16-year-old Girl

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it has arrested one herbalist, Mr. Tunde Banjo, and an Alfa, Mr. Nurudeen Adeniyi, for allegedly killing a 16 years old identified as Olayinka in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state. The state’s Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the story said one Serifat Adebanjo reported to the police in Ago-Iwoye about the abduction of Olayinka, saying Tobi Ogunkoya was a suspect in the abduction.

Oyeyemi added that the immediately acted on the information, noting the Police stormed a house behind Baale house in Imosan community to apprehend Tobi Ogunkoya who confessed that Olayinka is in the custody of Tunde Banjo in Ijebu-Igbo. According to Oyeyemi, Tobi, took the police to the home of Tunde Banjo in Ijebu-Igbo, met him and Nurudeen Adeniyi(an Alfa), arrested the two and also recovered two fresh human hearts and a life tortoise from them.

Oyeyemi said Tunde has also confessed to the Police that the girl had since been killed, her breasts and other vital organs harvested while her remains were thrown into Ogbere river, Ogun State. “The police have arrested Tunde Banjo, a herberlist, and Nurudeen Adeniyi, an Alfa in Ijebu-Igbo. Banjo said they have killed the girl and body dumped inside Ogbere river. The police is working to retrieve the corpse. Two human hearts and one life tortoise were also recovered from the suspects,” Oyeyemi said. He added that the trio were arrested by Police from Ago-Iwoye and Ijebu-Igbo Divisions respectively on yesterday following frantic search for the whereabouts of Olayinka.