Ogbemudia Group Endorses Obaseki

Edo Mass Movement (EMM) led by the two time former Governor of old Bendel State, Samuel Ogbemudia, has adopted the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, as its candidate for the September 10 governorship election.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Ogbemudia said “the EMM announces that from the preponderance of opinion expressed from the three senatorial districts in Edo state, the EMM declares support for Obaseki of the APC. We are additionally persuaded that Obaseki being relatively unencumbered by controversies of the past, represents the best foot forward for us in this election.

“Accordingly, the EMM recommends Obaseki to the good people of Edo State come September 10, 2016 election. This was decided after our sincere believe that Obaseki has what it takes to take Edo State to the next level after Governor Adams Oshiomhole” he stated.

It would be recalled that the elder statesman had since 2015, embarked on the search for Oshiomhole’s successor, after he declared that the achievements made so far by the Oshiomhole-led administration must be sustained.”