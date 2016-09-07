Ihenacho Set to Replace Aguero

1
449
Kelechi Iheanacho

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is ready to step up his game and replace Sergio Aguero in this weekend’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Aguero has been hit with a three-game suspension for an attempted elbow on West Ham defender Winston Reid and will miss City’s trip to United on Saturday.

Iheanacho, 19, said yesterday that Aguero’s absence leaves a big hole in the side – but insists he can fill the void if Pep Guardiola selects him.

“Sergio’s suspension is a big loss but we have a lot of big players to turn to,” he told The Sun. “If I get picked I’m going to do my job.

“Games like this mean a lot and it doesn’t come bigger than a derby.”
Iheanacho signed a new deal recently that will keep him at the club until 2021.
He scored 14 goals in all competitions last season and finished the campaign with the best goals-to-minute ratio in the Premier League.

Guardiola has been impressed with his quality – and he is high on confidence after scoring a stunning strike that helped Nigeria beat Tanzania in the Nations Cup qualifier’s game last week

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Tony Oshea

    Kelechi is not replacing Sergio, he’s been part of the team and any player can start a match.Besides he has played alongside Sergio as support striker on several occasions,so he could not be replacing a partner.Sergio is a top striker ,while kelechi is the support or attacking midfielder and he can play anytime whether Sergio is in or out.