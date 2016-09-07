Herdsmen Attacks: Retired General, Royal Father, Fulani Leaders Lead Ugwuanyi’s Security Committee

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Following the incessant disputes among communities and Fulani herdsmen in Enugu State, culminating in the gruesome murder of hapless residents of Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani and Atakwu Akegbeugwu in Nkanu West councils, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated the state security committee to tackle the challenge.

The committee which is headed by Brigadier General Fred Eze (rtd) who is also the governor’s Security Adviser, has representation cutting across different groups including the Fulani community.

The governor however quickly noted that the committee was entirely different from the state security council.

The committee also comprises members of the Enugu State executive council, members of the Enugu State house of assembly, the security agencies including the police, army, SSS and civil defence, 17 local government council chairmen, representatives of the Fulani, Shuwa Arab and Hausa communities in Enugu State, representatives of cattle market traders, traditional rulers, president generals of town unions, neighbourhood watch associations, representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and student leaders in the state.

In his remarks during the inauguration ceremony at the Government House, Enugu, the governor said similar committees would be constituted in each of the 17 local government councils and in each of the 260 political ward in the state.

He said the constitution of the committee was necessitated by the desire of his administration to consolidate the enviable status of the state through the continued maintenance of a high level of security and the elimination and prevention of circumstances or incidents that threaten peace and security of lives and properties in the state.

He saddled the committee with the responsibility of taking all necessary and lawful measures to ensure security and lasting peace and harmony among various communities and in all corners of the state, asking the members to approach this all important task with requisite zeal, sincerity and commitment, in the interest of all citizens and the entire society.

Responding on behalf of the committee, the chairman, Gen. Eze said the committee would work tirelessly to ensure that the state regains its enviable status as the safest in the country, noting that “we will carry out in depth study with a view to finding lasting solutions to ensure that there is absolute peace and tranquillity in the state.”

Eze who was earlier inaugurated as the governor’s Security Adviser held many important and strategic positions while in service.