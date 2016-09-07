1,000,000-man Carnival to Mark First Anniversary of Ooni’s Coronation

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

More than one million people are expected to participate in a one-in-town carnival organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the ascension to the throne of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, the Ooni of Ile-Ife.

The carnival, tagged: “O ti seese Carnival, 2016”, is not only conceived to celebrate the landmark reign of the monarch but also to showcase the rich cultural splendour of Ile-Ife and foster unity among the Yoruba race.

Speaking at a press conference in the palace of the monarch on Wednesday, the spokesman for the organisers, Desmond Buchi, disclosed that the carnival is also projected to bring all Oodua descendants and well-wishers from different parts of Nigeria and in the diaspora to rejoice at the reign of Oba Ogunwusi and the Oodua legacy.

According to him, Mainstreetz Promotions and Achievas Entertainment are working on behalf of Oba Ogunwusi to host the unique event aimed at showcasing the rich culture and tradition of Ile-Ife to the world.

He stressed that security agents have perfected arrangement that would protect lives and properties of not only the participants but top government functionaries at the federal and state levels, traditional rulers, foreign embassies and mission, dignitaries from home and abroad among numerous others.

Buchi notedd that the event that would climax on 7th December, 2016 will feature cultural, interactive and entertainment activities.