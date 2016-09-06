Eagles Grumble over Gov Udom’s N10m Gift

Insists it should not have been used to pay camp allowances

Super Eagles stars have been left fuming after a N10 million gift by Akwa State Governor, Udom Emmanuel was converted to pay for their camp allowances.

Cash-strapped Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly did not pay any win bonus for the Tanzania match, but overseas-based stars were promised their return flight ticket refunds.

Udom gave the team N10 million after their 1-0 win over Tanzania in a final AFCON 2017 qualifier last Saturday.

However, it was gathered that top NFF officials got the governor to say the money will be used to cover their camp allowances.

“I can tell you that the players did not find this funny. They expected that the governor’s cash gift will not have anything to do with their camp allowances, which is $200-a-man a day,” a team source disclosed to Africanfootball.com.

“The NFF needs to live up their responsibilities rather than continue to depend on handouts,” grumbled one of the senior players in the team.

More worrisome to the players now is how the NFF will overcome its financial mess in time for 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Zambia and Algeria in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos striker, Brown Ideye, has assured that the Super Eagles will have their shooting boots on when the 2018 World Cup qualifiers begin next month.

Nigeria barely sneaked past Tanzania with a late Kelechi Iheanacho scorcher on Saturday after they squandered a rash of chances.

However, Ideye said he believes the Eagles will be more clinical in front of goal beginning with an October 3 World Cup qualifier in Zambia.

“I believe we were a bit unlucky not to score more than the goal we got against Tanzania. But by the time of the World Cup qualifiers, we will be scoring many goals,” he said.

He also said he was pleased to return to competitive action with the Eagles.

“I am delighted to be back to the national team,” he said.

“It is the dream of every player to play for his country and hopefully, I will improve on what I did previously with the team.”

Interestingly, Ideye was a 73rd minute replacement for Watford striker and childhood friend Odion Ighalo.

“I went to school in Ajegunle with Odion. I am happy for him that he is now doing well in the Premier League,” said Ideye, whose own time at West Bromwich Albion was not so successful.