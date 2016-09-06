Be Focused, Ignore PDP’s Blackmail, APC Tells Buhari

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to remain focused in its bid to restore economic growth in the country and avoid being distracted by alleged attacks by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While reacting to the scathing criticism made by the PDP against APC-led federal government on the worsening economic situation, the ruling party suggested that instead of joining issues on the matter, the government should focus on legitimate and innovative means to achieve economic turn-around in the quickly.

In a statement issued by its National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, APC said despite PDP’s blackmail, the truth remains that the hardship being faced by Nigerians is a direct consequence of the mismanagement of the economy and unprecedented looting of the country’s commonwealth during PDP reign.

According to him, “In spite of the PDP’s orchestrated and feeble attempts to blackmail the current administration and twist facts, the reality remains that the prevailing socio-economic hardship being faced by Nigerians is a direct consequence of the mismanagement of the economy and unprecedented looting of the country’s commonwealth perpetrated under its watch.

“The PDP’s attempt to turn truth on its head is fraudulent, insensitive and an insult to Nigerians. For the umpteenth time, the PDP must own up to its transgressions and apologise to Nigerians.

“Going forward, the urgent task before the President Buhari-led APC administration is to restore the country’s battered economy back to health and all legitimate and innovative means are being employed to achieve this in the quickest and possible time.

“The APC assures Nigerians of strong political will and commitment of the President Buhari administration to revive the economy and tackle the nation’s current challenges through suitable and well-thought out economic policies, fiscal discipline and socio-political reforms.”

As part of strategic interventions to salvage the economy, APC said the government should consider diversification of the country’s economy as a priority.

“To this end, President Buhari is aggressively formulating and implementing policies aimed at diversifying Nigeria’s economy from oil to other sectors such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

“The APC assures Nigerians that the administration will pull the country out of the present hardships. With the support, cooperation, patience and prayers of Nigerians, the country will reach its deserved potential under our leadership,” it said.