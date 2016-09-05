Why Nigerian Army Seized Jonathan’s Cousin’s Land

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has explained why they invaded and seized the premises of a company belonging to the cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Robert Azibaola, saying the land belongs to the military.

The men from Army Headquarters Garrison, Mogadishu Cantonment (Abacha), Abuja, on Saturday took over the said property of Kakarta Civil Engineering Limited, located along the Kubwa/Asokoro Expressway.

However, a source from the Nigerian Army has clarified that contrary to reports that they trespassed on Azibola’s property, it belongs to the Army.

The senior army officer said that the company, which shares a boundary with the Luigi Barracks is located within the Nigerian Army land.

The source said that rather than condemn the seizure of the property, “the Nigerian Army acted in good faith on what rightly belonged to the Nigerian Army”.