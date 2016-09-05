How National Assembly Members Earn N6.78bn Annually

At a time Nigerians are groaning under the yoke of recession, members of the National Assembly comprising the senators and members of House of Representatives have received a total sum of N6.78 billion as their official salaries and allowances in one year, investigation by Economic Confidential has revealed.

The report obtained by the Economic intelligence magazine showed the ‘legitimate’ remuneration of the federal legislators in compliance to the statutory approval of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). The remuneration packages include: annual salaries, accommodation, vehicle maintenance and fuel, personal assistants, house maintenance, domestic staff, entertainment and utilities allowances.

Others allowances are: Constituency allowance, annual leave, hardship allowance, wardrobe, newspapers and responsibility allowances.

A careful scrutiny of the report showed that each senator has an annual salary of N2.02million while a member of House of Representative receives N1.98million as annual basic salary. The basic salary of the Senate President is N2.48million while that of the Speaker of House of Representatives is N2.47million.

The Deputy Senate President has N2.30million as annual basic salary while his counterpart, Deputy Speaker earns N2.28million annually.

In addition to the annual basic salary, each member of the National Assembly receives 200 per cent of the annual salary for accommodation, 75 per cent for vehicle maintenance, 25 per cent for personal assistants, five per cent for house maintenance, 75 per cent for domestic staff, 30 per cent for both entertainment and utilities.

Others are, 25 per cent for wardrobe, 15 per cent for newspapers and responsibility allowance of between 10, 7, and 5 per cent respectively as the case may be on the position of the legislator.
While each senator receives a whopping 250 per cent for constituency allowance, member of House of Representative gets 100 per cent for the same annually.

In all, the senate alone numbering 109 senators gulped the sum of N1.85billion annually, while the 360 members of the House of Representatives got N4.93 billion as total remuneration packages.
According to estimates from the report, there are non-regular allowances federal legislators are entitled to.

They include furniture and severance gratuity which are due only once in four years.
Other non-regular allowances include estacode allowances which is paid in US dollars for foreign trips and duty tour allowance which is paid in naira for local trips within Nigeria.
Further analysis revealed that an average Nigerian worker with a minimum wage of N18,000 a month will have to work for four years before earning the utility allowance for one legislator.
Unless the remuneration package is reviewed downward or upward by the RMAFC, the legislators will continue to enjoy the current salaries and allowances.

  • Daniel Obior

    Why on earth should this still continue to happen when there is hardship in the country? If our legislators had cared about the people they are supposed to be representing, they should have voluntarily reduced their emoluments in solidarity with the suffering people. These men are greedy, selfish and with criminal dispositions. What is the president doing about this? Was it not said that he is tough and will not brook nonsense such as this? His lack of action shows he has no balls after all, to take on a tough fight. Like the bully that he is, he goes for soft targets. What about our labour unions, civil liberty organisations, activists like Falana, pressmen like Dele Momodu and co, who protested the country to standstill in January 2012, on the fuel subsidy issue? Their misplaced protests then almost brought down the government of the day. This is by far a worthier cause to protest. Why are they all continuing to be silent to this rape by our legislators? This is the right time to demonstrate their patriotism. The national assembly should be picketed for as long as it takes for those thieves to stop robbing the people of this country.

    • tunaik

      Since you know what to do, why don’t you do your part? Or have you too no balls as inferred in respect of the president? It is about time you did your part too. Lead the protest and don’t expect others to do what you can do and equality accusing other of.

  • Ato Hentop

    Now it is obvious why they kill, maimed, rig and buy judges to become a Senator or House of Rep member. It is now obvious politics is the highest paying job in Nigeria. We have graduate, post grads, PhDs in the street without jobs, school cert holders, fake degree holders, Arabic school cert holders are carting home billion of Naira monthly and yearly. Nigeria is really a failed state. I used to believe in Buhari. I am angry. To paraphrase one writer on this forum, Buhari is pursuing soft target on war against corruption. If Jibrin could come forward to admit pocketing N650m as allowance, what else does Buhari need to arrest those brigands and throw them into jail?